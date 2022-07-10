Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Given New CHF 300 Price Target at Societe Generale

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKFOF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

SKFOF opened at 230.30 on Wednesday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of 218.10 and a fifty-two week high of 425.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

