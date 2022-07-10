Shopping Price Down 5.8% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $495,306.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $4.33 or 0.00020343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,787 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

