Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $78.40 Average PT from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $53.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Semtech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

