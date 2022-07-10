Secret Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. Secret has a market capitalization of $161.17 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00221465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00405899 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

