Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGSY. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($182.29) to €145.00 ($151.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($187.50) to €175.00 ($182.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

