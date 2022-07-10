Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 5,707,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,833,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

