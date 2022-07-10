Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 4,735 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,953. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90.

