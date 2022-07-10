Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 285 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.35. The company had a trading volume of 677,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.77 and a 200 day moving average of $469.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.