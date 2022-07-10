Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.59. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $159.47 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

