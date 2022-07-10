Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.93. 5,937,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

