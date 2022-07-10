Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 2,405 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

LNG traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

