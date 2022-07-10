Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,639 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45.

