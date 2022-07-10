Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $27.67 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

ANGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 2,744,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,251. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

