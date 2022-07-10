Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.54. 2,606,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.