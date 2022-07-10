Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,213.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $6,213.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00131144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars.

