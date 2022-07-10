Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 6,105 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.93) price objective on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.12) to GBX 2,350 ($28.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,725.36 ($45.11).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,834.87 ($22.22) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,664 ($20.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($66.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,536.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.