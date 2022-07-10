Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Salesforce by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,439,010. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

