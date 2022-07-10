Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

