RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $21,468.34

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $65.51 million and $4,336.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $21,468.34 or 0.99961125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,051 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

