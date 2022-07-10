Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €245.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($255.21) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MUV2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($307.29) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MUV2 stock opened at €224.20 ($233.54) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €223.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €242.44. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.