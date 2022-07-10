Robert W. Baird Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $120.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.