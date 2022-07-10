Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0032

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.65 million and $18,023.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00054058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000683 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

