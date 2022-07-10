Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark lowered shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Rio2 from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

RIO opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$42.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

