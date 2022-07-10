Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,550 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,500 ($66.60).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,835 ($58.55) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,381.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,529.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.