Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rexel from €28.00 ($29.17) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Rexel stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 3.38%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

