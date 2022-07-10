Revolution Populi (RVP) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,873.00

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and $16,873.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,470.93 or 0.99973217 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

