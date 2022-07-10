Reviewing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $264.49 million 2.90 $14.69 million ($0.10) -46.50

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.58% UP Fintech -5.19% -3.66% -0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33

UP Fintech has a consensus price target of $11.46, indicating a potential upside of 146.45%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

UP Fintech beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About UP Fintech (Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

