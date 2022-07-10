Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.04) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

RNO stock opened at €24.62 ($25.65) on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($104.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.57 and its 200-day moving average is €27.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

