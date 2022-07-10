Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $207.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $617,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $172.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

