ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Hits $15.22 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.66 or 0.99987947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.