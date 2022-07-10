Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 13,100,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,729,894. Comcast has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

