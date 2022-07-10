Raymond James Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.17.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$27.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.72. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$25.82 and a twelve month high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$54.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.6199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.