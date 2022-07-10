Raymond James Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $565.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $620.00 to $565.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $557.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $690.53.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $418.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

