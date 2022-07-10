Raymond James Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 42.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 78,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $276,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.