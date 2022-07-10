Raydium (RAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.36 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $95.12 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 118,654,335 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

