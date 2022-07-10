Rainicorn (RAINI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,094.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $9.17 million and $26,094.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00133061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

