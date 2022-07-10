Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Citigroup

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QRTEA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $932.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 953,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7,758.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

