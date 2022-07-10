Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2022 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Get Interfor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Interfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$27.93 on Friday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$23.30 and a 1 year high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.77.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$7.38 by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.14 per share, with a total value of C$100,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,628,188.26. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,572.02. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $225,912.

About Interfor (Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.