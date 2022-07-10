PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Down 19.1% This Week

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $7,558.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.76 or 1.00054803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00041634 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024488 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

