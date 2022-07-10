Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of PRI opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Primerica by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 277.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

