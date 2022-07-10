Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

