Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $496.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $496.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $378.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.30. Pool has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

