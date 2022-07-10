PolkaCover Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

