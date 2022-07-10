POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.