Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Reaches $63,548.59

Playkey (PKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 13% against the dollar. Playkey has a total market cap of $63,548.59 and approximately $55,530.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

