Piper Sandler Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $67.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

