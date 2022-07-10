Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,266 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PXD traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.50. 1,831,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,059. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

