Phoenixcoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $794,303.55 and approximately $509.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,825.36 or 0.99980766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00217004 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00257862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00110615 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004374 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,667,806 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

