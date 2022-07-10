Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DBS Vickers cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,901,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,593,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

