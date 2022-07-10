Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $183.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.67. Personalis has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $24.10.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $113,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Personalis by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Personalis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Personalis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

